Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Earnings Results

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $10.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.75. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.43.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Synaptics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

