Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYNA. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $160.96 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.94 and its 200 day moving average is $223.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

