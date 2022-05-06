Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 72,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,562. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Synlogic by 663.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

