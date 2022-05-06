Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYRS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 11,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

