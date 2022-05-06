T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $125.92. 13,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,555. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.22 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.70.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.