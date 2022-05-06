T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,097,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $215,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,195,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average of $170.70.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

