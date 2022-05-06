T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,632. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.22 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.70. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

