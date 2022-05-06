T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $160.00 at BMO Capital Markets

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $204.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of TROW opened at $127.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

