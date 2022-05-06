Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.85

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 26731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,207,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,853,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,577,019 shares of company stock valued at $81,108,210. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 274.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 362,653 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 139.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 54.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

