Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Tamarack Valley Energy posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11), reports. The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter.

TSE:TVE traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,776,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,408. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVE shares. Raymond James set a C$7.25 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,033,415.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

