Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.
TNDM stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 948.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.14. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $74.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.
In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,905 shares of company stock valued at $842,555. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.55.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
