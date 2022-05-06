Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.55.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.90. 22,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,661. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 973.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,905 shares of company stock worth $842,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $88,715,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

