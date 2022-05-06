Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.55.
Shares of TNDM stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.90. 22,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,661. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 973.37 and a beta of 0.66.
In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,905 shares of company stock worth $842,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $88,715,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
