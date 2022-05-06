Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,143.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 792,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after buying an additional 396,562 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after buying an additional 45,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

