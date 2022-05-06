Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.38. Tantech shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,098,342 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tantech in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

