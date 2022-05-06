TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 2,849 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

IJH stock traded down $9.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,283. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.17. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $245.29 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

