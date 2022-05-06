TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,512. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

