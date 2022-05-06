TCTC Holdings LLC Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 523,057 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.56. The stock had a trading volume of 52,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $214.91 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

