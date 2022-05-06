TCTC Holdings LLC Has $17.59 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,244. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

