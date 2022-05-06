TCTC Holdings LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 2,069.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,900 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of LICY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.74. 3,411,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,391. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. Research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

