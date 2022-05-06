TCTC Holdings LLC Has $44.35 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.9% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,059,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN traded down $9.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,674. The stock has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.26. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

