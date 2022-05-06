TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 5,699 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,196. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $91.19 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

