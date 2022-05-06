TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,765,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,008,403. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

