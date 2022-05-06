TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $234.35. 3,357,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.38 and a 200-day moving average of $226.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

