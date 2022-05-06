TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,814 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 22,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $22.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $400.51. 3,504,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $394.04 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.53. The stock has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

