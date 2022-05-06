TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 138 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $112.41. 2,201,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,661. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,025 shares of company stock worth $8,749,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

