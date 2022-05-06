TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 217 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.94. 169,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,783,458. The company has a market capitalization of $460.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

