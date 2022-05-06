TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 2,925 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. 206,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,764,964. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

