TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 834 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International comprises 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.33% of Old Republic International worth $24,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Old Republic International by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,538,000 after buying an additional 1,920,063 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,321,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,596,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Old Republic International by 747.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 546,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 481,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,490. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

