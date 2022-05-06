TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,439. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

