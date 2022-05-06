TD Securities Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $30.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.38.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $811,362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,331,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,700,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

