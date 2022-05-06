TD Securities Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.25.

AND stock traded down C$0.94 on Friday, hitting C$44.57. 7,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,076. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$34.53 and a 1-year high of C$55.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$133.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

