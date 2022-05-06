TD Securities Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$62.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.83% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.43.
Shares of TSE:ATZ traded down C$1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.38. 613,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,813. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$28.70 and a 12 month high of C$60.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Aritzia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
See Also
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.