TD Securities Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$62.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.43.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded down C$1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.38. 613,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,813. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$28.70 and a 12 month high of C$60.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.83, for a total value of C$867,403.50.

Aritzia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.