Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.03. 249,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

