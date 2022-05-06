TELUS (NYSE:TU) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.55.

Shares of TU stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

