Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 24,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$24.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.
Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)
