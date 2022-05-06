Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 24,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$24.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

