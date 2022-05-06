Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26 to $0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.36.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,886,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,068.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $289,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Teradata by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.