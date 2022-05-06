Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Teradata updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26 to $0.30 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 2,823,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,252.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,068.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 129,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,348,000 after acquiring an additional 86,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Teradata by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

