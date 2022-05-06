Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,983,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $131,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 237,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 868,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,855. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

