Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

TMX traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $45.51. 1,348,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMX shares. William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

