Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

TSLA stock opened at $877.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $908.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $947.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $987.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.