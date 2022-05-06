Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $873.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $947.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $987.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

