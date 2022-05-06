Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $877.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $947.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $987.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.