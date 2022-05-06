TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TESSCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS remained flat at $$5.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $102.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.13 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

