Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 27th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average of $161.32.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

