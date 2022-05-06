Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Purchases $297,825.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $22.06 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

