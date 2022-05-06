Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,381,000 after acquiring an additional 161,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,443,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,204,000 after acquiring an additional 685,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $169.85. The company had a trading volume of 150,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,261. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

