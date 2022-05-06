Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TXRH stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $105.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

