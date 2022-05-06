TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Get TFI International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

NYSE TFII opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. TFI International has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TFI International by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.