TFI International’s (TFII) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$102.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFII. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$129.33.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$108.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$99.47 and a 52 week high of C$148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 3,045 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$104.64 per share, with a total value of C$318,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,521,444.80. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total value of C$1,301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at C$545,515,007.76. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850 over the last ninety days.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.