TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 260,253 shares.The stock last traded at $14.02 and had previously closed at $15.01.

TFSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in TFS Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TFS Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

